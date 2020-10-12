Grassley: ACB Confirmation Process Won’t ‘Be as Bad as Kavanaugh’ — Predicts Vote ‘No Later’ Than Tuesday Before Election

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, predicted the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett would not be as bad as that of Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and indicated Democrats would use the process to scare voters about health insurance.

“Well, it’s going to go good from this standpoint,” he said. “I think that the Democrats realize how qualified this person is, and they can’t in any way attack her there. So, you heard a whole day of Democrats, every one of them, distracting and distorting, because this nominee is so very well-qualified to be on the court. And I think it’s going to not be as bad as Kavanaugh, but they’re going to get into the weeds to scare every voter in America that your health insurance is going to be taken — taken away from you on November 10.”

“I think Biden said that today,” Grassley continued. “A week after the election, they’re going to have this case brought up. He’s a lawyer. He ought to know better than lie to the American people that this case won’t be made public maybe for months down the road. And a lot of times, they don’t do it until the last couple of weeks of June. So, to lie to the American people to say, on November 10, your insurance is going to be taken away from you, we just can’t let that stand. And, tomorrow, we’re going to have to, as Republicans, not only question her about the things we want to know about her and how she might handle certain cases. We’re going to have to use a lot of our time to keep them from lying about her.”

The Iowa Republican lawmaker said he expected the final vote to be done no later than October 27.

“I’d say at least no later than the Tuesday one week before the election,” Grassley said when asked by host Neil Cavuto about the completion of the process.

