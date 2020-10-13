Buttigieg: ‘Marriage Equality Back on the Table’ with Barrett Confirmation

Tuesday, during an appearance on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, formerly a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, warned Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court could threaten marriage equality.

Buttigieg pointed out that the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges effectively legalizing same-sex marriage was narrowly decided and that one vote going the other way could void out some marriages.

“Well, my main concern is that they seem to be wanting to put marriage equality back on the table. This was a move that America made, a move forward we made five years ago, in the belief that it was no going back. Yet we saw two justices on the conservative majority that’s already seated on the court just last week write in ways that made it sound like they’re ready to go back on that. And just imagine — if this doesn’t already affect you and you’re watching the at home, imagine how you would feel watching this committee proceeding if you knew your marriage on existed by a one-vote margin on this court.”

Buttigieg also warned the new majority on the court would threaten the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

