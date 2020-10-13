Cindy McCain: Trump’s Rallies Durning Pandemic ‘All About Arrogance and Ego’

The widow of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Cindy McCain, said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump continuing with campaign rallies during the coronavirus pandemic is “all about arrogance and ego.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “It’s baffling. It is. It makes you crazy. Why is he putting his own supporters who would vote for him at risk? Why is he doing that? He knows it’s a dangerous thing. We know he knows it because we heard the tape of him talking to Bob Woodward. You know, they need to have a t-shirt that says I went to a Trump rally, and all I got was this lousy virus.”

McCain said, “To me, it’s a simple discussion. It’s all about arrogance and ego. This is not presidential. This has everything to do with a personal agenda, and that’s why we need a change. That’s exactly why we need Joe Biden in the White House to stop this and act with character and dignity and leadership and empathy more importantly. We’ve lost over 200,000 people in this country to COVID, and still, he does things like this in Florida. It’s outrageous.”

C0-host Sunny Hostin said, “You know, I just saw COVID-palooza, right, that’s what I saw. And, you know, to Sara’s point, we know that Donald Trump is the greatest source of misinformation in our country when it comes to — to COVID-19. And I think what was terrible was when he said he was immune to the disease. And the issue is that there is no immunity. Scientists know that there’s no immunity yet. There’s no evidence science-based evidence for that.”

