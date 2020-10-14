Dem Rep. Khanna Calls on Pelosi to ‘Compromise’ in COVID Relief — ‘Constituents of Mine Are Hurting’

Wednesday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to “compromise” to get a deal done on COVID-19 relief for the American people. This comes as Democrats have urged Pelosi in recent days to get a deal done amid the ongoing stalemate in coronavirus relief talks.

Khanna, highlighting that he represents “one of the most affluent districts,” stressed the importance of getting a deal done because his constituents are “hurting.”

“My district is one of the most affluent districts in the nation in Silicon Valley, but the point of being in Congress, you have to remember everyone,” Khanna said on “CNN Newsroom.” “If you listen to people in my district, the most affluent places, people are in tears they’re going to lose their restaurant, that they’re going to lose their small businesses, that they can’t make rent. FDR was wealthy but he heard people. I don’t think this is rocket science.”

He later added, “[C]onstituents of mine are hurting. We have to compromise, we have to get something done. And I’d rather they get some stimulus check and some assistance than nothing. And that’s really what we’re talking about … get something done, let’s all compromise at a time of a national crisis.”

