Hillary Clinton: 2020 Election Is ‘Unfinished Business’ — I Hope This ‘National Nightmare’ Ends

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hoped President Donald Trump would soon be defeated, Tuesday on comedian Conan O’Brien’s podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

Clinton said, “I do think that we have to admit that we’ve made progress. We’ve made progress in these two really thorny, difficult areas of our communal life namely, namely race and sex. We’ve seen racism, and we’ve seen sexism that we’ve had to fight against and overcome, and we’ve had to change the laws, and there’s a constant pushback that sometimes is not as, you know, visible or effective as it can become. So when I look at where we are, I think that Trump and his enablers gave a lot of permission to people to say things and act in ways that were deeply racist and misogynistic.”

She added, “Part of what I hope part of this election will be about is reclaiming any ground that’s been lost and continue to push forward because it’s unfinished business. If anybody lived through the last months, how can you not see the need for a moral reckoning with systemic racism? How can you deny that?”

Later in the podcast, O’Brien said, “You do not have to be an ethicist to know that this president has completely undermined the norms of behavior, and as a dad, I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed, and I’ve, several times, said to my kids, I’m sorry. I’m sorry that this is the president that you’ve got.”

Clinton said, “This is an aberration. I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of presidents, Republicans and Democrats, and on human level, as you’re describing, you could feel the humanity. You could sense the values – the norms – whether you agreed with them or not. But you knew that this was a person who had thought a lot and really struggled and often overcame problems in his or her own life.”

She added, “What we’re going through now is just so different from anything that I think we’ve ever experienced, really. So I’m hoping that we end this experiment, this national nightmare, in this election.”

