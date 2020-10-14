Pelosi: Election Funding and Census Are Areas of Disagreement on Stimulus

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that there is disagreement in negotiations in the next round of stimulus on “election funding and the Census” but that those items remain “part of the conversation.”

Pelosi said, “I hope that we can soon find common ground so that, as soon as possible, we can protect our — honor our heroes, crush the virus, and again put money in the pockets of the American people. They’re not with us on the livelihood of our democracy, though, in terms of the election funding and the Census and that’s most unfortunate, as well. But that’s still part of the conversation.”

