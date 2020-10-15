Biden Co-Chair Richmond: Biden ‘Has Not Dodged’ on Court-Packing, He’s Said ‘He’s Not Going to Answer’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Biden Campaign National Co-Chair Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) stated that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden “has not dodged the question” on court-packing, “What he has said is he’s not going to answer the question,” and there is a difference between the two. Richmond also stated that “court-packing is when you rush through unqualified judges, 50 judges on the circuit court, and you put not one African-American on the circuit court.”

Richmond said, “He has not dodged the question. What he has said is he’s not going to answer the question, and I think that that is a difference.”

Richmond continued, “But if you’re talking about court-packing, court-packing is when you rush through unqualified judges, 50 judges on the circuit court, and you put not one African-American on the circuit court. And all of a sudden, you want to pretend that you care about poor people, minorities. Because you’re not showing those people in what you do. … And so, look, we will answer that question at the appropriate time. But the real thing is, we should not confirm a justice with 19 days to go before an election, and I believe the majority of the people in the country agree with that position.”

