CNN’s Lemon: Court-Packing ‘Is a Distraction’ and It’s Partially ‘Up to the Media’ ‘To Not Make It Her Emails’

During an interview with 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” host Don Lemon stated that questions about court-packing are “a distraction” and that while the Biden campaign could put the issue behind it if it answered questions on the subject, the media should “not make it her emails.”

After Harris said that court-packing “is something that, all of a sudden, has become a big point of discussion, I think because our opponents are trying to create a distraction.” Lemon stated, “I actually think it is a distraction, and I just wanted to get you on the record. So — because maybe if you guys answer it, you’ll get it behind you and it doesn’t become her emails. And that’s up to the media too to not make it her emails.”

