CBS’s O’Donnell: Hunter Biden ‘Unverified Story’ — Laptop ‘Allegedly Full of His Old Emails’

CBS’s “Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell reported on a New York Post article that purports to show emails from Hunter Biden linking his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, to his Ukraine business dealings.

O’Donnell said, “Tonight, the Trump campaign is accusing Twitter and Facebook of censorship after the social media companies blocked the spread of an unverified story about former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and a laptop allegedly full of his old e-mails. It’s a story raising concerns about whether it’s real or just designed to sow confusion in the final weeks of the election.”

Correspondent Nancy Cordes said, “Experts say it has all the hallmarks of information laundering and all the headaches of 2016.”

She continued, “Back then it was Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, whose e-mails were stolen and then dribbled out in the last month of the race. This time, it’s a tabloid newspaper dribbling out e-mails, purportedly swiped from Vice President Joe Biden’s son.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN