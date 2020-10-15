Trump: Twitter, Facebook ‘Out of Control’ — ‘Like a Third Arm’ of DNC

President Donald Trump on Thursday reacted to Twitter’s efforts to suppress the New York Post bombshell report about the Biden family’s shady business dealings in Ukraine.

Part of Twitter’s attempts to cover up the report resulted in White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany being locked out of her account for sharing a link to the story about the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Trump on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” threatened legal action over the silencing of such a story. He also said Big Tech companies like Twitter and Facebook are “out of control” in acting “like a third arm” of the Democratic National Committee.

“It’s going to all end up in a big lawsuit, and there are things that can happen that are very severe that I would rather not see happen, but it’s probably going to have to,” Trump told Stuart Varney after the host noted the Trump campaign’s official Twitter account had also been locked.

“It’s out of control. And it’s like a third arm, maybe a first arm of the DNC,” he continued. “Twitter and Facebook … really, it’s a massive campaign contribution. This is a third arm of the DNC, the radical left movement. And that’s the biggest problem our country has. It’s not with the right — it’s with the left. The radical left is the biggest — Antifa and that scum is the thing that’s hurting our country.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent