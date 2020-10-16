ABC Hostin: ‘Disgusting’ Sasse Thinks Trump Unfit — ‘Yet Voted Not to Impeach’

Co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said on Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) criticisms of President Donald Trump were “disgusting” considering his previous support for the president, including through impeachment.

During a phone call with constituents, Sasse explained why he is not supporting Trump’s reelection by accusing the president of “flirted with white supremacists” and kissing “dictators’ butts.”

He added, “I’ve never been on the Trump Train. It’s why I didn’t agree to serve on his reelection committee, and it’s why I’m not campaigning for him.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “You know there’s something about this that makes me mad. Because he and his fellow Republicans could have stopped it in its tracks when the Democrats impeached him, and they voted to not indict. That is when he could have stopped it. Now, because he won his primary against a right-wing nut case, now he’s worried about the moderates, so he comes out with this statement.”

Hostin said, “I have to agree with you. You know, Ben Sasse has been a critic of Donald Trump. He has openly criticized him before, but the bottom line is he’s also enabled this president, as have the other Republicans in the Senate and, you know, in the House.”

She continued, “I’m kind of disgusted that he feels this way yet voted not to impeach, voted not to indict, and is now, you know, telling constituents, I guess, what he really thinks, yet is now also saying, but we’ve got to hold the Senate.”

She added, “He’s been participating in Judge Barrett’s, you know, hearings knowing that is sort of a sham hearing, right? Pushing through a nominee yet also saying, but we’ve got to hold the Senate so we can do more things like this. It’s the height of hypocrisy, and I find it so distasteful and kind of disgusting.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “I agree with everyone. It’s too little too late.”

