FNC’s Wallace: ‘I’m Suspicious’ of NY Post Hunter Biden Story — Giuliani Not a ‘Reliable Source’

Fox News Channel’s anchor Chris Wallace commented on a New York Post article that purports to show emails from Hunter Biden linking his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, to his Ukraine business dealings, Friday on “America Newsroom.”

Wallace said, “I can understand the concern about this story. It is completely unverified, and frankly, Rudy Giuliani is not the most reliable source anymore. I hate to say that, but it’s just true.”

He continued, “There is a story in the Washington Post in The New York Times today saying that the National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien had to tell the president in December of last year that the intelligence agencies thought that Giuliani was being worked by Russian agents and was being used to spread Russian disinformation. Until we’re able to independently verify the story, I’m suspicious of it. It is worth checking out, but I’m suspicious.”

Twitter and Facebook limiting users from even posting a link to the story, Wallace said, “Having said that, when it’s on the front page of the papers, when the president of the United States is talking about it, I think they cut off people from being able to even discuss it is a bridge too far. If you want to put up something that says this is unverified, be careful, that’s fine, but to say to Americans, the president talking about this, but we’re not going to let you talk about it, that troubles me.”

