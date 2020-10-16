Gaetz: ‘Biden Can’t Be the Commander-in-Chief — He Can Barely Be the Commander of a Sentence’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) offered his reaction to the dueling town halls for President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Gaetz evaluated the candidates’ performances during their respective town halls. He criticized Biden’s performance and questioned the audience’s composition during Trump’s town hall on NBC.

“The Joe Biden town hall I saw wasn’t very much fun,” he said. “You know, Biden can’t be the commander-in-chief. He can barely be the commander of a sentence. And time and again, I think he was confronted with flip-flops and circumstances that confused his voters. And you compare that to the Trump town hall. The president was not only in command and engaging, he was incredibly charming, whether it was with the mother and daughter where he talked about teaming up to win the daughter’s vote, or whether he was responding to frontline health care workers or people concerned about the economy.”

“And I think one reason he was so charming is the Trump town hall was packed full of women,” Gaetz continued. “I mean, there were more women in the Trump town hall than in a Bill Clinton hot tub, and I think NBC News would’ve thought that was going to backfire on the president, but in fact, it gave him a platform to be able to show, I think, a real charming side of himself.”

