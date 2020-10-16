Lara Trump Slams Biden Rally Attendance — ‘We Can All Very Clearly See Where the Enthusiasm Is’

Trump campaign surrogate Lara Trump on Friday contrasted the differences between the enthusiasm for 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the GOP’s President Donald Trump.

Trump on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” pointed to the small attendance of “10 or 15 people” seen at Biden rallies “versus the tens of thousands that show up for a Trump rally.” She argued that shows “clearly” where the “enthusiasm is.”

“The difference I think this time around, Stuart, is that Hillary Clinton actually, believe it or not, excited some people,” Trump told host Stuart Varney. “There were some people out there that thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, wouldn’t it be great to have a woman as President of the United States?’ And she really did have people that were excited about voting for her. With Joe Biden though, I mean, Stuart, we all see the rallies, and I use that term very loosely for the Joe Biden events because there are, like, 10 or 15 people that come to these things versus the tens of thousands that show up for a Trump rally.”

“I go out on the road, I was in Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina this week. I’m just the president’s daughter-in-law, and I get hundreds of people coming to the events that I do,” she added. “We can all very clearly see where the enthusiasm is. And I think whenever you see the lines — my mom actually is voting right now in North Carolina, she’s waiting in line, and she said she’s been waiting for about half an hour. Do you think Trump voters are going to get out of that line, or people that are there and they’re like, ‘Ugh, I’ve been waiting in line for an hour to vote for Joe Biden.’ Trump voters are going to stay in that line, I truly believe it. Biden voters might take a hike.”

