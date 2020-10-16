Thune: Social Media Platforms Can’t Argue They’re Neutral and Be Publishers

During an interview with the “Fox News Rundown” podcast released on Friday, Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) stated that if social media platforms are going to have liability protections, then they “can’t be out there arguing that you’re a neutral platform, and, at the same time, be a publisher, in other words, moderating the content that goes onto your platform.”

Thune said, “[F]rankly, if you’re going to have the protections that they have under the law, when it comes to liability, you can’t be out there arguing that you’re a neutral platform, and, at the same time, be a publisher, in other words, moderating the content that goes onto your platform. And that’s the question that’s really — we’re trying to answer here, is, how do we make sure that these tech companies are operating in a way that’s transparent, where they’re held accountable to the American people, and where their content moderation policies are not censoring conservative or any other type of content for that matter.”

