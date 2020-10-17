McCarthy: Biden ‘Has to’ Answer Questions on what He Knew about Hunter Before People Vote

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden cannot avoid answering questions about what he knew about the business activities of his son, Hunter, “and this question has to be answered before voters should be able to vote.”

McCarthy said, “Well, it’s obvious that Hunter Biden made money off using his family name. What I don’t understand is why Joe Biden is not answering the question of how much he knew about this family business. Remember, six years ago, when he was vice president, he took his son, Hunter Biden, to China. What did they talk about on that plane? Ten days after that trip, the Chinese company got their license that created the fund that Hunter Biden was a part of. So, these are questions, if you’re going to run for the leader of the free world, you need to answer. You were vice president of the United States, your son was making money off you…Ukraine, you got somebody fired going after the company that your son was on the board for, and now, there are emails saying that you should be paid by this? You cannot avoid this question and this question has to be answered before voters should be able to vote.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett