Biden Surrogate on Hunter Emails: ‘I Don’t Think Anybody Is Saying They Are Inauthentic or Not’

Biden campaign surrogate Jenna Arnold said Sunday on Fox News Chanel’s “America’s News HQ” that no one from the campaign has addressed the authenticity of emails allegedly from Hunter Biden linking his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, to his Ukraine business dealings.

Anchor Leland Vittert said, “What is interesting, you still have not answered the fundamental question, which is can anyone say that these emails are inauthentic and so far, I’ve not heard anybody say that.”

Arnold said, “Yeah, I think that is fair. I don’t think anybody is saying they are inauthentic or not.”

