GOP Sen. Loeffler Asks to Investigate China Influencing Election — ‘We Have to Hold China Accountable’

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on Sunday weighed in on the Wall Street Journal reporting that Chinese government officials are warning the United States it may detain Americans in response to the Justice Department’s prosecution of Chinese military-affiliated scholars.

Loeffler said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that she has asked the Director of National Intelligence, the IRS and Attorney General William Barr to ensure China is not funneling money to influence policy in the 2020 election. She emphasized that China will be held “accountable” for meddling in our elections.

“You know as well as I do, China brought this disease to our shores. We have to hold them accountable. But what they can’t do is meddle in our elections. We can’t have foreign interference in our election,” Loeffler told host Maria Bartiromo. “I have asked DNI, IRS, AG Barr to look into this and make sure that they aren’t funneling money through outside groups to influence policy in our elections. And we have to hold China accountable. This is just one more example, detaining Americans. This is gravely serious. And we will hold them accountable for this.”

She continued, “China wants Joe Biden to win the presidency. Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, they are denying any China involvement, interference. They won’t acknowledge it because they are shills for China, just like Joe Biden for … 47 years was weak on China. He won’t stand up to them. That’s why it’s so important that we keep the Senate in Republican hands, that we reelect President Trump — because we will hold them accountable.”

