Jill Biden on Hunter Story: ‘The American People Don’t Want to Hear These Smears Against My Family’

Former second lady Jill Biden said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that “the American people don’t want to hear these smears against my family” when asked about the story of emails allegedly from Hunter Biden linking his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, to his Ukraine business dealings.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “Dr. Biden, your husband showed remarkable restraint that night when Trump repeatedly attacked your son and disrespected your family. I’ve spent a little bit of time with you, and I know how important your family is to you, and I know how protective you are over them. He continued those attacks at rallies, encouraging the crowd to lock Joe up. On Monday, he claimed that there’s some sort of solve story on the way about a scandal involving your family that will, quote, ‘Make him almost an impotent candidate.’ How do you feel about these constant personal attacks, and how do you respond to them?”

Biden said, “You know, as a mother, I mean, it really, I don’t like to see my son attacked, and certainly, I don’t like to see my husband attacked, but for me or to me these are distractions. I mean, this election is not about Joe Biden or Jill Biden or Kamala or Doug. It is about the American people. The American people don’t want to hear these smears against my family. The American people are struggling right now. I mean, they’re in the midst of all this chaos they’re trying to figure out how to put food on the table, you know, they don’t have jobs, they need health care. Americans don’t want to hear this. That’s why I thought Joe did such a great job at the debate because he addressed the issues. He talked directly to the American people and said, this is what I will do as your president, and Donald Trump just ranted. I don’t even know what he was doing up there. So this time, the debate commission has said that they will mute the mics, and they’ll each get their two minutes to speak. So the American people will clearly see their choice.”

