Susan Rice: Obama ‘Very Effectively’ Turned the Knife on Trump’s ‘Incompetence,’ ‘Corruption’

Former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice said on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that former President Barack Obama “very effectively” turned the knife into President Donald Trump’s “incompetence” and “corruption” during a campaign speech in Philadelphia.

O’Donnell said, “I thought of you today when I heard the president say in that last passage especially, it felt like he read Susan Rice’s op-ed piece about what you’re hoping for in the future of this country and delivered it in that speech.”

Rice said, “Well, I think Barack Obama would have delivered his speech in his own way in any event. I have no idea whether or not he read my op-ed. What he was trying to do was to contrast the kind of president that we deserve and need in Joe Biden with the craziness of Trump, the incompetence, the dishonesty, the corruption, the appalling manipulations and lies. And I think he did it very effectively. It was vintage Barack Obama with humor, with a very subtle turn of the knife and then some not so subtle turns of the knife.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN