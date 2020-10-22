Biden: I Don’t View COVID as Red States and Blue States, States Having Spikes Are ‘the Red States’

During Thursday’s presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he doesn’t view the coronavirus pandemic in terms of blue states and red states, and that “the states that are having such a spike in the coronavirus. They’re the red states.” But “They’re all Americans.”

After touting New York’s record in turning the curve of coronavirus deaths down, Biden said, “I don’t look at this in terms of the way that he does, blue states and red states. They’re all the United States. And look at the states that are having such a spike in the coronavirus. They’re the red states. They’re the states in the Midwest. They’re the states in the upper Midwest. That’s where the spike is occurring significantly, but they’re all Americans. They’re all Americans. And what we have to do is say, wear these masks, number one, make sure we get the help that the businesses need that has — money’s already been passed to do that. It’s been out there since the beginning of the summer, and nothing’s happened.”

