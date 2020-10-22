CNN’s Tapper: Trump Was ‘Off in Breitbart Land Talking About Laptops’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said President Donald Trump’s attacks at Thursday night’s presidential debate about former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings were “off in Breitbart land.”

Tapper said, “The other thing is people on his team, and you were saying this earlier, Dana, people on his team wanted him to talk about the economy tonight. They wanted him to talk about how he’s going to be able to bring the economy back to normal after he deals with COVID, even though he’s not really dealing with COVID. That’s a separate issue. You know, this is an area where polls indicate he’s still competitive with Biden if not ahead.”

He added, “He didn’t do it. He was off in Breitbart land talking about laptops. Americans who are worried about food on the table or their kids not getting a good education, or when is this virus going to be over. They didn’t get an answer from him.”

