FNC’s Cavuto: Biden Oil Remarks an ‘Unforced Error’

Thursday during Fox Business Network’s post-presidential debate coverage, Fox News host Neil Cavuto reacted to former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, saying, “I would transition from the oil industry, yes.”

Cavuto likened it to what was then considered a gaffe by Gerald Ford in a 1976 presidential debate with Jimmy Carter.

“That’s what they call an unforced error, folks,” he said. “I don’t know if that was his intention, but that sounds very familiar to me. The goof that Gerald Ford made in the 1976 debate with Jimmy Carter when he famously said Eastern Europe was not under any Soviet aggression or oversight. Gerald Ford lost the debate that night, and many argued that he lost what was a closing race for him when the numbers were looking good because of that comment, that the Soviets had no dominating influence over Eastern Europe.”

“This is a very different beast, I grant you,” Cavuto added. But over the debate over fracking and whether he’s for or against it, he says on public lands. I’m against it. I’m for it on private lands. But to go the extra step of saying, you know, eventually close down the oil industry, I’m sure he would want to take back or at least clarify that remark tomorrow.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor