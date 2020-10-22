Mitch McConnell: Amy Coney Barrett ‘Certainly a Great Asset’ — ‘We’re Proud of This Nomination’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Daily Briefing,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) applauded Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, who is on track to be confirmed over the next several days.

McConnell called Barrett a great asset and that his caucus was “proud” of the nomination.

“She’s certainly a great asset,” he said. “She was picked by a Republican president who’s on the ballot. She’s going to be confirmed by a Republican Senate whose majority is also on the ballot. We’re proud of this nomination. If it proves to be a political asset for us, that’s great. We know it’s going to be an important asset for our country.”

McConnell also said he saw tonight’s debate as something that could bolster Republicans’ chances on November 3.

“Well, I think a good debate performance by the president would be helpful to him and helpful to us,” McConnell added. “And we’re all pulling for him to have a good performance tonight. We’ll all be watching and hoping for the best.”

