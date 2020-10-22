Van Jones: ‘Took Courage’ for Biden to Say He’d Transition from Oil Industry, ‘I’m Very Proud’

During CNN’s coverage of Thursday’s presidential debate, Van Jones praised 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden for saying he wanted to “transition” from the oil industry by stating that the statement “took courage” in an election “where he’s looking at a Pennsylvania. But that’s the thing about Joe Biden. He actually believes in some stuff.”

Jones said, “It took courage for him to say what he said about the oil industry. For him to say, I am committed to transitioning them, over time, in a responsible way, to a better business model, frankly, these energy companies could have a much better business model. even the energy companies themselves are talking about this transition. But for Joe Biden to not duck it and say, yeah, we are going to move responsibly to that, that takes courage in an election where he’s looking at a Texas, as the senator just said, where he’s looking at a Pennsylvania. But that’s the thing about Joe Biden. He actually believes in some stuff. And he’s willing to take some stands on some stuff. And there are, frankly, more jobs, a lot more jobs putting up solar panels than there are going to be on the oil rigs in the next several years, and he’s willing to make that case as well. I’m very proud that Joe Biden stood up for his beliefs and stood up for better jobs in the future, rather than try to be in the back of the line for the old jobs.”

