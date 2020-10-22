Warren on Court-Packing: ‘Everything Is on the Table’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that adding justices to the Supreme Court was “on the table” if Democrats win a majority in the Senate.

Warren said, “We fight them every inch of the way now. We hold them accountable on November 3. That’s what elections are about, and when we’ve got the White House, when Democrats have got a majority in the Senate and the House, then we need to work to restore the integrity of our courts, and that means all options are on the table.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “Senator, Vice President Biden says he’s going to put a bipartisan commission together on possible SCOTUS reform, and you have said the Democrats need every option on the table when it comes to the Supreme Court, and you’ve expressed some openness to the idea of adding more judges to the court. Are you in favor of expanding the court or perhaps an age limit in place instead of a lifetime appointment?”

Warren said, “I’ve said everything is on the table. We need to restore the credibility and the integrity of our courts. What we need is we need to make sure that we have a court system where a working family has as much access to the courts and as much access to justice as a billionaire or a giant corporation, that women’s rights are protected, that the rights of LGBTQ individuals are protected, that the rights in communities of color to be able to vote are protected. We need a court and courts throughout, Supreme Court, court of appeals, district courts that believe in democracy and believe in protecting the fundamental rights of people. So for me, that’s worth fighting for and that’s worth putting everything on the table for.”

