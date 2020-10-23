Buttigieg on Climate Change: ‘Just a Few Short Years’ Until Things ‘Become Irreversible’

Former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a member of Joe Biden’s transition team, warned on Friday that “we are literally entering the event horizon” on climate change.

According to Buttigieg, “we have a matter of just a few short years” before the effects on climate change “become irreversible.”

“You know, certainly if you are my age or any younger, it is blindingly obvious that we are going to need to make major transitions in American energy, and, of course, a lot of those are under way,” Buttigieg said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“President Trump is trying to cling to this vision that nothing has to change, and then he makes really strange remarks like windmills killing all the birds and something about windows that I don’t even understand, that show that he is literally incapable of even grasping the nature of the problem and therefore will never be able to serve up a solution,” he added. “And remember, there is no do-over on climate. We are literally entering the event horizon. We have got a matter of just a few short years before some of these things become irreversible. And what I love about Joe Biden’s way of talking about the climate is he makes clear this is not a choice between doing what’s right for the climate and doing what’s right for the economy. The only way to have an economy continue to grow is to have an economy wired up to the benefits of the many transitions and improvements we have got to make.”

