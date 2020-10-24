Schweizer: Biden Family Deals ‘Only Happened’ When Biden ‘Became a Central Player’ in Foreign Policy

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer discussed the foreign business deals of the Biden family and stated that “all of these deals happened while Joe Biden was vice president of the United States. … It only happened once he became a central player in American foreign policy.”

Schweizer said, “Not only did Hunter Biden, and in some cases, Joe Biden’s brothers, who also got foreign deals, not have any experience or expertise in these deals that they struck. It’s really stunning, Sean, all of these deals happened while Joe Biden was vice president of the United States. They didn’t happen before. They didn’t happen all the other time that Joe Biden was around. It only happened once he became a central player in American foreign policy.”

