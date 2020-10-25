Chris Christie: ‘No Question’ Trump Is Worried He Is Losing

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on ABC’s “This Week” that there is “no question” President Donald Trump is worried about losing in November.

Guest host Martha Raddatz asked, “We got nine days until the election. The president does seem energized. He talks about not being worried about being re-elected. He’s trailing in national polls. Most key states, including Pennsylvania, where he’s down about 6 points. You heard those former Trump voters saying they’re turning to Biden. Should the president be worried?”

Christie said, “Of course he should, and he is. When he says he’s not, that’s what you do when you’re running for office. You don’t say you’re worried. ”

He continued, “There’s no question when you hear him talking at some of the rallies if I lose Iowa, North Carolina, would I have to move out of the country? That’s him mussing about the possibility of him losing. I think we’re seeing tightening in some of the state-by-state polls. I think you’ll continue to see that over the next nine days.”

