Graham: Biden’s Position on Oil the ‘Dumbest Idea in the World That Is on the Ballot’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized former Vice President Joe Biden’s remarks about oil near the end of last week’s presidential debate.

The South Carolina Republican called Biden’s comments “the dumbest idea in the world,” and explained that it was a choice on the November 3 ballot.

“Well, it is going to destroy our economy,” he said. “If we go out of the oil and gas business, millions of Americans will lose their job. Everybody who produces oil in the Middle East will be stronger. We will lose our energy independence. If we go down the road charted by Biden and Harris, China and India will be the biggest winners. We’re going to cripple our economy in the name of saving the environment. We’re not going to ask China and India to change their behavior at all. But to destroy the oil and gas business will be a boom for the Middle East. It will make us energy-dependent. Our foreign policy will change.”

“It is the dumbest idea in the world that is on the ballot,” Graham continued. “The radical nature of the Biden-Harris regime could not be more radical than destroying the oil and gas industry, making us dependent on people in the Middle East who hate our guts. You know, my opponent raised $109 million to take me out. They want the Senate so badly. They’re trying to destroy this President who has had the best presidency since Ronald Reagan. So help me. I’m up here fighting for Amy, Judge. I’m not going home until we get her on the court, lindseygraham.com. Tell every friend you’ve got. If you don’t have a friend, go make a friend. You don’t want America to be out of the oil and gas business and be dependent on the Middle East all over again, lindseygraham.com. Help me.”

