Ice Cube: I’m Not a Sellout for Working with Trump — ‘I’m Not Playing Politics with This’

Rapper and actor Ice Cube said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that he’s not a sellout for working with the Trump administration on the president’s “Platinum Plan,” to help Black communities across the country with a $500 billion investment.

Discussing Cube’s “Contract with Black America” plan, anchor Chris Wallace said, “Cube brought his contract to the two presidential campaigns. The Biden camp said they wanted to sit down after the election. But President Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner met with him for three hours.”

On the Trump administration, Cube said, “They listed, heard what I had to say, and pumped up their plan and presented it to the people on September, I believe 24.”

Wallace said, “Some people called you a sellout. Some people said you were working with the dark side.”

Cube said, “I told everybody that, you know, I’m not playing politics with this. I’m willing to meet with anybody who could bring this to life and make it a reality.”

