Joe Biden: Hunter Biden Email Story ‘a Smear Campaign’

Sunday, in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden responded to reports his son Hunter used his position as vice president to leverage a “lucrative” deal with Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The New York Post has published leaks reportedly from the younger Biden’s laptop showing his business dealings overseas and more.

Biden pointed out that the intelligence community has “warned” that Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, whose lawyer was given the laptop allegedly containing the “confidential information,” was being “fed disinformation from the Russians.” He then shrugged off the story about his son as “a smear campaign.”

Host Norah O’Donnell asked Biden, “Do you believe the recent leak of material allegedly from Hunter’s computer is part of a Russian disinformation campaign?”

“From what I’ve read and know, the intelligence community warned the president that Giuliani was being fed disinformation from the Russians. And we also know that [Vladimir] Putin is trying very hard to spread disinformation about Joe Biden,” he stated. “And so, when you put the combination of Russia, Giuliani, the president together, it’s just what it is. It’s a smear campaign because he has nothing he wants to talk about.”

Biden concluded by asking of President Donald Trump, “What is he running on? What is he running on?”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent