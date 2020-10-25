Pelosi: Trump Is Making ‘Delusional Statements’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump was making “delusional statements.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Take a listen to a prediction from President Trump about the House of Representatives. This was in the final presidential debate on Thursday.

In a video from the last presidential debate, Trump said, “I think we are going to win the House. You’ll see, but I think we are going to win the House.”

Tapper asked, “What is your response?”

Pelosi said, “You keep thinking that, Mr. President. You keep on thinking that. Just another example of delusional statements he made there. He said that we are on the decline with the virus, that we have cleanest air and water.”

