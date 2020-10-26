Brzezinski: Trump Holding ‘Superspreader Events’ — ‘He’s Got a Trail of Germs That He’s Spreading Across the Country’

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski slammed President Donald Trump for continuing to hold “superspreader events” as he campaigns for reelection.

Brzezinski claimed the virus is “spreading more rapidly” because of Trump. She added that Trump is leaving “a trail of germs that’s spreading across the country.”

“As you are going out to vote, especially if you are a senior, just read in any newspaper. I just grabbed this from ‘USA Today’ on Friday: the president has participated in nearly three dozen rallies since mid-August, all but two at airport hangars. A USA Today analysis shows COVID-19 cases grew at a faster rate than before — at least five of those rallies — in the following counties, and it lists the counties, including a Wisconsin County. This is crazy,” Brzezinski argued. “He is holding superspreader events. The virus is spreading more rapidly because of him. He’s got a trail of germs that he’s spreading across the country in the final days of his campaign. It’s incredible to me the people that choose to believe him at this point.”

She continued, “Why would you expose yourself to the coronavirus? I think they believe him. I think they think it’s a hoax. Who would do that to themselves? There were 1,500 new cases in those counties alone in the two weeks after Trump held rallies there.”

