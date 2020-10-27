ABC’s Hostin: SCOTUS No Longer Reflects the ‘Values of America’

Co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said on Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” now that the Republican-controlled Senate voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court no longer reflected the values of America.

Hostin said, “I think her appointment is really going to change the way the Supreme Court is going to not only handle cases but the way the Supreme Court is going to look going forward. We all know the Republican Party has been packing the Supreme Court for decades. They’ve been packing the judiciary for decades. Trump has put now three justices on the Supreme Court and just dozens and dozens of judges on the federal judiciary.”

She continued, “I think what we’ll see is perhaps the Democrats unpacking the Supreme Court, so there’s more of a balance because right now the Supreme Court does not reflect the values of America. Right now, the Supreme Court now reflects the minority of the values of America. That is important because it’s supposed to really reflect what is a balance of American values, with a swing justice deciding sort of what the law is. That is not what we are seeing now. This is going to lead, I think, to an unpacking of court which may lead to 13 justices which would reflect the Federal Appeals courts around the country.”

