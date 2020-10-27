Clyburn: ‘Donald Trump Is Not a Good Person’ – ‘He Disdains African-American Women’

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that President Donald Trump was “not a good person.”

He claimed his disdain for “African-American women” proved it.

In a clip from Fox News, Trump adviser Jared Kushner said, “One thing we have seen in the black community which is mostly Democrats, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies can help people breaking out the problems they complain about. He can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

Clyburn said, “I want Jared Kushner to know, I think I got a pretty good idea what’s best for me and my children. I can tell you this — it ain’t in the policies of Donald Trump. I am hearing all these numbers they’re coming out with, telling they are expecting to get 20% of black votes. I want to see a black man who can tell me they can reconcile President Donald Trump looking into the camera speaking into a mic and calling an African-American woman a dog. Tell me how you reconcile that. Tell me how you reconcile this president calling the first African-American woman, Asian-America woman be on a major party ticket, and he called her a monster, and you are going to vote for him? I am the father of three African-American women. I am the son of an African-American woman. I can’t abide those kinds of insults coming from Donald Trump. I cannot abide the insults coming from Jared Kushner telling me he knows what’s best for me.”

After playing a clip of Trump mispronouncing Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) name, Copper said, “It is like a fourth-grade kid making fun at each other, mispronouncing their names. It is so juvenile, and of course, it is something he’s targeting women of African-American descent. He’s targeting a black woman in America.”

Clyburn said, “You are being very kind to elevate him to the fourth grade that is kindergarten stuff. That’s his mindset. He has a low regard for African-American women. He disrespects women. He disdains African-American women. I really feel that the goodness of this country is what’s on the ballot.”

He added, “This campaign is about restoring America’s goodness so we can maintain America’s greatness. Donald Trump is not a good person.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN