Scarborough Rips Ice Cube for Associating Himself with ‘Racial Animus Coming Out of the White House’ — ‘Nice Career Move’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday hammered rapper and actor Ice Cube for his efforts working with the Donald Trump campaign on an economic plan for black Americans.

Scarborough, in the wake of President Donald Trump adviser Jared Kushner coming under fire for comments made about black Americans in an interview on “Fox & Friends,” wondered if Ice Cube “associates himself” with those remarks and the “racial animus coming out of the White House.”

“I guess Ice Cube associates himself with all those remarks, associates himself with the Charlottesville remarks, associates himself with the shithole country remarks,” Scarborough declared. “I guess Ice Cube associates himself with Donald Trump calling Hispanics breeders. I guess Ice Cube associates himself with Jared Kushner saying that Donald Trump can’t help black people if black people don’t want to help themselves. I guess that’s what Ice Cube associates himself with. Nice career move. Nice career move, Ice Cube. That’s really something at this stage, when you have seen such racial animus coming out of the White House being stirred up, that somebody like Ice Cube or Kanye West are deciding, ‘Yeah, hey, this seems like a good move to back Donald Trump and Jared Kushner.’ Let that one sink in for a second.”

“It’s an ugly look,” he added. “It’s a really ugly look.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent