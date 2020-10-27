Whoopi Goldberg: We Can ‘Impeach’ SCOTUS Justices to ‘Balance Stuff Out’

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” suggested that Democrats impeach Supreme Court justices to restore balance on the Supreme Court.

Goldberg made those remarks given the Republican-controlled Senate voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Hostin said, “I think her appointment is really going to change the way the Supreme Court is going to not only handle cases but the way the Supreme Court is going to look going forward. We all know the Republican Party has been packing the Supreme Court for decades. They’ve been packing the judiciary for decades. Trump has put now three justices on the Supreme Court and just dozens and dozens of judges on the federal judiciary. I think what we’ll see is perhaps the Democrats unpacking the Supreme Court, so there’s more of a balance.”

Goldberg said, “Or some impeachments which is possible with Supreme Court judges. They also can be impeached.”

She continued, “There are lots of ways to shift this. One could impeach judges that have not stuck to the rules of being judges on the Supreme Court. That’s been done several times. There’s a lot of ways to balance stuff out.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN