Hillary Clinton: I’m ‘Sick to My Stomach’ over Possible Second Trump Term

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Tuesday on journalist Kara Swisher’s Podcast “Sway” that the thought of President Donald Trump winning reelection made her “literally sick” to her stomach.

Clinton said, “I can’t entertain the idea of him winning, so let’s just preface it by that.”

She continued, “Well, because it makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we’d have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions, and damaging of our norms and our values, and lessening of our leadership, and the list goes on. There’s no doubt that he would do everything he could to attack and punish anyone who was, in his view, an adversary. And he would be aided and abetted, sadly, by both elected and appointed officials. So, of course, one of the most important accomplishments that I hope we see in this election is a Democratic Senate, where that would be the check that we would need against further abuse of power.”

She added, “I don’t think he has any boundaries at all, Kara. I don’t think he has any conscience. He’s obviously not a moral, truthful man. So he will do whatever he can to lift himself up. And remember, as I said, he lives with this specter of illegitimacy. He knows more about how he got really elected than we still do. Hopefully, we’ll learn more in the years ahead.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN