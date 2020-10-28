W.H. Spox: NYT Will Run ‘Anonymous Smears by a Twenty-Something Staffer’ But Not Bobulinski’s Evidence

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” White House Deputy Communications Director Brian Morgenstern stated that the revelation that former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor was the anonymous Trump official who wrote a New York Times op-ed shows that The New York Times will run “anonymous smears by a twenty-something staffer, but they won’t publish on the record evidence from Tony Bobulinski with contemporaneous documents and devices proving that the Biden family may be compromised by Communist China.”

Morgenstern said, “Miles Taylor today managed to discredit himself, The New York Times, and CNN, all in one fell swoop. And that is no easy feat. He showed that The New York Times will publish anonymous smears by a twenty-something staffer, but they won’t publish on the record evidence from Tony Bobulinski with contemporaneous documents and devices proving that the Biden family may be compromised by Communist China.”

