Carlson: ‘Damning’ Hunter Biden Documents Suddenly Vanish While in Transit

Wednesday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson revealed “damning” documents tied to the Hunter Biden scandal had disappeared while in transit.

Carlson said a “brand name” shipping company was responsible for delivery, and company executives seemed “baffled.”

Partial transcript as follows:

So on Monday of this week, we received from a source a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family. We believe those documents are authentic, they are real, and they are damning.

At the time we received them, my executive producer, Justin Wells and I were in Los Angeles preparing to interview Tony Bobulinski about the Biden’s business dealings in China, Ukraine and other countries. So we texted a producer in New York, and we asked him to send those documents to us in LA and he did that.

So on Monday afternoon of this week, he shipped those documents overnight to California with a large national carrier, a brand name company that we’ve used and you’ve used countless times with never a single problem. But the Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles.

Tuesday morning, we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened, and the contents were missing. The documents had disappeared. Now to its credit, the company took this very seriously and immediately began a search. They traced the envelope from the moment our producers dropped it off in Manhattan on Monday, all the way to 3:44 a.m. yesterday morning. That’s when an employee at a sorting facility in another state noticed that our package was open and empty. Apparently it had been opened.

So the company’s security team interviewed every one of its employees who touched the envelope we sent. They searched the plane and the trucks that carried it. They went through the office in New York where our producer dropped that package off. They combed the entire cavernous sorting facility.

They used pictures of what we had sent, so that searchers would know what to look for. They went far and beyond, but they found nothing. Those documents have vanished.

As of tonight, the company has no idea and no working theory even about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign just six days from now.

We spoke to executives at that company a few hours ago, they seemed baffled and deeply bothered by this and so are we.