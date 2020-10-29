McEnany: Twitter’s Dorsey a ‘Mob Artist’ for Censoring Hunter Biden Story — ‘What Happens in North Korea’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday slammed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for his social media platform’s censorship of the New York Post’s story about 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and his business dealings overseas.

McEnany, whose Twitter profile was temporarily suspended and tweets were taken down for sharing the Hunter Biden story, described Dorsey on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” as a “mob artist.”

“[S]hame on Jack Dorsey,” McEnany stated. “As the New York Post noted today, this is a mob artist. This is a shakedown effort to say, ‘Delete the Hunter Biden story. The media won’t report on it. Social media will censor it. Delete it, or we will censor the fourth-largest newspaper in the United States. We will block them from social media.’ Big tech needs to be handled and the president in the second term will do just that because there needs to be equity. There needs to a lack of censorship.”

She doubled down on remarks made a week earlier in which she accused big tech of acting like big governments or “rouge regimes” to “censor one side of the aisle.”

“This is what happens in North Korea, not the United States,” McEnany advised.

