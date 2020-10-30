Michael Moore: ‘Don’t Believe These Polls’ — ‘Trump Vote Is Always Being Undercounted’

Filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore said Thursday on Hill.TV’s “Rising” that polls indicating that President Donald Trump was behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden were not correct because he argued the Trump vote was “always being undercounted.”

Moore said, “It’s awful news that Biden is ahead by 7 points in Michigan, and I have to fight against this constantly. I need to remind people that the poll back in July said at that point that Biden was ahead, in Michigan, by 16 points. Trump has cut that in half. Trump has tightened virtually every one of these swing states to the point where this morning, Biden is 5 points ahead in Wisconsin. He’s maybe 3 points ahead in Florida, 2 points ahead in Arizona.”

He continued, “Listen, don’t believe these polls, first of all. And second of all, the Trump vote is always being undercounted. Pollsters, when they actually call a real Trump voter, the Trump voter is very suspicious of the deep state calling them and asking them who they’re voting for. It’s all fake news to them, remember. It is not an accurate count. I think the safe thing to do is — this is not scientific, I’m just saying from my experience of being a Michigander — whatever they are saying the Biden lead is, cut it in half right now in your head. Cut it in half, and now you’re within the 4-point margin of error. That’s how close this is. That’s how desperately close this is.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN