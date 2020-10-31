Kudlow: Pelosi’s Letter on COVID Negotiations Ended up in Press Before We Got it, We Believe She’s ‘Not Negotiating in Good Faith’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about coronavirus relief negotiations ended up in the press before it got to Secretary Mnuchin, and the White House “believes now that the speaker is not negotiating in good faith.”

Kudlow said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:50] “It’s a very odd story, Speaker Pelosi, who speaks to Mr. Mnuchin every day, for about the last three months, decides to send a letter. Mysteriously, Maria, the letter got published in POLITICO before Secretary Mnuchin got hold of it. That’s a rather odd case. So, I will say this, regrettably, our team believes now that the speaker is not negotiating in good faith. She will not compromise on key issues. She is still stringing us along, running out the clock until the election. That’s what our view is right now.”

