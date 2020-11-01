Cindy McCain: Biden Can Win, Arizona ‘Will Be Blue’

Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), said Sunday on MSNBC that former Vice President Joe Biden can win the state of Arizona.

Anchor Jonathan Capehart said, “The latest battleground poll from Arizona has Vice President Biden up 49% as you see on the screen, President Trump at 43%. Do you think that Vice President Biden could actually carry your state?”

McCain said, “I do. I really do. Our state has changed. There is a lot of new people moved in, a lot of young people are very active now. I think that we’ll see a change in not only our party politics within Arizona, but I think that the state will be blue, I really do. But I do think that it will be close. I don’t think that it will be a blowout here. I think that it will be close.”

