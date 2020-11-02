ABC’s Hostin: Trump Emboldens Bigots and Racists — He Calls Them ‘Patriots’

Co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said on Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump “has emboldened bigots and racists to come out from under their rocks” while discussing vehicles flying Trump flags surrounding a Biden campaign bus on a Texas freeway.

Hostin said, “I saw the fact that Trump has emboldened bigots and racists to come out from under their rocks. Before this anger and hatred existed in the country, of course, it was taboo to behave this way. He has emboldened them. He calls them patriots, and when you learn more about the incident, you know, these were heavily armed people brandishing weapons in their trucks. They outnumbered police officers, 50 to 1, 50 to 1. Think about that.”

She continued, “I immediately thought, imagine the outrage from the Trump administration had this been a Black Lives Matter protest, imagine the difference in the reaction. Right? Imagine that. Yet, instead, he calls the Black Lives Matter organization terrorists, but these people are patriots. And that’s all I kept on thinking about. I also started thinking about the Black Panthers, and when they were in California at a state building, with their legal weapons, they were arrested, and the laws were changed because of it. Yet, these people who are terrorizing others are called patriots by the president of the United States. I say to people, do you want four more years of this? We’re on the eve of an election. Do you want four more years of bigotry, racism, and hatred approved by the administration, by the president of the United States? Because that is what has been happening over the past four years, and this is in direct relation to the country having elected a black president. That’s what this is about, pure and simple. It’s about racism, hatred and bigotry.”

