PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Trump ‘Has Undertaken an Unprecedented Engagement of Small County Pennsylvanians Through a Level of Barnstorming’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) warned that President Donald Trump is surging in his state with an “unprecedented engagement of small county Pennsylvanians.”

Fetterman, noting Trump’s popularity in the state, emphasized that Trump achieved that engagement with Pennsylvanians “through a level of barnstorming” that he has never seen before. He also cautioned fellow Democrats in the state to quit sitting on their mail-in ballots, an effort he has also been pushing on Twitter.

The President is popular in PA. I don’t care what polls say. With 700K ballots still out there, you need to BANK YOUR BALLOT. Use a Dropbox. Get them in. https://t.co/YANdwqbdYG — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 31, 2020

“[I]t’s just a fact here that the president does remain popular here in Pennsylvania,” Fetterman advised. “And I’m capable of reading polls the way anyone else is. And another one just came out and has the vice president up by five points. But at the end of the day, the president has undertaken an unprecedented engagement of small county Pennsylvanians through a level of barnstorming that I can’t recall another candidate has done before. And then when you factor that other issues like the higher turnout models and other things, I just think it’s harder to poll. And I’m saying if Pennsylvania is winnable for the president, he’s handling it well, but that being said, it’s a message to my fellow Democrats, you shouldn’t be sitting on your mail-in ballots at all. There’s no reason to. You don’t use the mail. At this point, it’s too close to the deadline. You need to deliver it to a secure dropbox and make sure you bank your vote. And that’s my message. It’s like, let’s not take that chance. Like just bank your vote. Very simple.”

Fetterman pointed to a recent Trump rally in Butler, PA, which had an estimation of over 50,000 attendees.

“There’s an inherent level of popularity there, and you have to take that seriously,” he stressed.

