Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Caravan in Texas Looked Like a Scene Out of ‘Mississippi Burning’

Whoopi Goldberg said on Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that vehicles flying Trump flags surrounding a Biden campaign bus on a Texas freeway over the weekend “looked a lot like a scene out of ‘Mississippi Burning,'” a movie about civil rights workers murdered by racists in 1964.

Goldberg said, “Over this weekend, truckloads of you-know-who’s supporters took their show on the road across America with caravans that blocked traffic on bridges, did crazy things, surrounding a Joe Biden campaign bus if Texas. I’m here to let you know that’s probably one of the most dangerous things you could do because buses can’t stop on a dime. Be happy that you drivers didn’t get hit when you surrounded this bus. You could have caused all kinds of havoc. You could have gotten yourselves killed because the buses can’t slow down the way you need them to. Thank God this person saw and slowed in order to let you do what you did, which looked a lot like a scene out of ‘Mississippi Burning.’ You know when trucks and cars surrounded people who are trying to drive. It was really freaky to see.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Yes, that was very reminiscent of what you were talking about ‘Mississippi Burning.’ No, you don’t see Biden people doing that. Biden’s people, the protesters, are tear-gassed as a matter of fact.”

