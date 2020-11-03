ABC’s Llamas: GOP Was Able to Tie Biden to Socialism ‘Even Though He Made It Very Clear’ He Isn’t Socialist

During ABC’s election coverage on Tuesday, ABC News Chief National Correspondent Tom Llamas stated that despite 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden making it “very clear publicly, he’s not a socialist,” Republicans were able to tie Biden to socialism.

Llamas said, “Republicans were successful in trying to tie Democrats and Joe Biden, even though he made it very clear publicly, he’s not a socialist, they were very successful, it appears, in maybe, possibly doing that, tying him to that.”

