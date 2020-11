NEW: Kellyanne Conway tells @GStephanopoulos , "You will hear from the president tonight...The president is expected to address the nation later from the East Room of the White House." https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/YGL8Ghx8Lz

During ABC’s election coverage on Tuesday, former White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated that President Donald Trump will speak tonight and will “address the nation later from the East Room of the White House.”

Conway said, “Yes. You will hear from the president tonight…the president is expected to address the nation later from the East Room of the White House.”

